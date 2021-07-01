MIAMI – Air Belgium (KF) has officially announced its agreement with plane maker Airbus for the delivery of two new A330-900 aircraft (MSN 1844 & 1861) with an objective to replace its existing A340 fleet.

Established in 2016, the airline operates out of Brussels’ Charleroi Airport (CRL) providing scheduled and charter services with a fleet comprising of two Airbus A340-300 and four Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Image: Airbus

Fleet Renewal

The soon to come Airbus A330-900 (A330neo family) will be a perfect replacement for the two existing A340’s in both Economical and environmental terms. Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, The A330neo cuts down Co2 emissions by nearly 25%. The aircraft will feature a three-class configuration (Business, Premium, and Economy) with a total capacity of 286 seats, that’s 21 more seats than the current A340-300.

“We are glad that Air Belgium recognizes the productivity and flexibility advantages of the A330neo. With a maximum range of 8,150 nautical miles and a 25 % fuel reduction and lower CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, the A330neo is the ideal fit for airlines to overcome the crisis “ Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International stated.

“Air Belgium is very happy and proud to present these new aircraft in Belgium. They are the most modern aircraft that will operate under the Belgian flag. We are very pleased by our experience operating the Airbus A340s, demonstrating reliability, comfort and performance. With the A330neos customers will directly benefit from even greater comfort and superior service on board while reducing our environmental impact by 25%,” says Niky Terzakis, CEO of Air Belgium

The launch route for the new aircraft has also been announced. Scheduled for 15 October 2021, The first of the two NEO’s (OO-ABF) will operate from Brussels (CRL) to Mauritius (MRU) every Tuesday and Friday. The second aircraft would join the fleet a few months later.