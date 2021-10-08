MIAMI – Full-service international destination carrier, Mont-Saint-Guiber-based Air Belgium (KF) has received the first of two A330-900 aircraft. The aircraft will be used to connect Brussels to long-haul destinations by KF.

The type has 286 seats in a three-class configuration (30 comfortable lie-flat business class, 21 premium-class, and 235 economy-class seats). The Airbus Airspace cabin is installed on the aircraft. All seats feature the most up-to-date in-flight entertainment system (IFE), as well as onboard wifi and mood lighting, according to an Airbus press release.

Air Belgium will benefit from cost-effective and environmentally friendly aircraft solutions thanks to the A330neo’s latest technologies, while passengers will enjoy the finest comfort standards in the quietest cabins in its class. In addition, as compared to previous-generation aircraft, Airbus says the A330neo emits less noise and emits fewer emissions, making it a “friendlier airport neighbor.”

The Belgian airline now has an all-Airbus widebody fleet consisting of A330-200F and A340-300 aircraft, with the A340s being gradually replaced with A330neos.

Air Belgium first A330neo. Photo: Airbus

Success of the A330neo Family

The Airbus A330neo Family is the next-generation A330; it builds on the A330 Family’s renowned economics, adaptability, and reliability while lowering fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by around 25% per seat compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft and providing unrivaled range capabilities.

The A330neo includes a redesigned wing with greater span and composite winglets for better, fuel-saving aerodynamics, and is powered by Rolls-latest-generation Royce’s Trent 7000 engines.

The European airframer states that the A330 remains the most popular widebody family aircraft of all time, with an order book of over 1,800 aircraft from 126 customers as of September 2021.