Airways Magazine

EU Approves Air Baltic’s Financial Aid Request

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • EU Approves Air Baltic’s Financial Aid Request MIAMI – The European Commission, under European Union State aid rules, has approved the Latvian government’s investment of €250m (US$281m) into the equity of the Latvian airline airBaltic (BT) for...
  • SalamAir Announces Special Flights to Egypt MIAMI – Omani Low-Cost Carrier SalamAir (OV) says it will operate special flights to Egypt in the coming weeks. The carrier currently operates in many countries in the Middle East...
  

EU Approves Air Baltic’s Financial Aid Request

EU Approves Air Baltic’s Financial Aid Request
July 04
14:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The European Commission, under European Union State aid rules, has approved the Latvian government’s investment of €250m (US$281m) into the equity of the Latvian airline airBaltic (BT) for the carrier to overcome the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and resume growth.

The Commission pointed out that travel restrictions imposed by countries as they limited the spread of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the entire aviation industry.

The UC also noted the important role which BT plays in the Latvian economy as other reasons for this large financial aid package.

Air Baltic Boeing 737-300. | Photo: © Daniel Sander

Result for airBaltic

This financial aid was exactly what BT needed. “The European Commission has concluded that the increase in airBaltic share capital will contribute to overcoming the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Latvian economy as a whole,” said airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss.

Gauss added, “At the moment, we are already on the path of recovery and we greatly appreciate Latvian society and the government’s confidence in the future of the airline. airBaltic management and employees have shown their dedication to the company and to the Baltics by leading the airline through this crisis.”

This economic benefit should assist the flag carrier in remaining standing through the rest of the pandemic.

The Latvian Government’s airline was founded in 1995 and flies to over 55 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. It is regarded as one of the world’s most punctual airlines.

Air Baltic Dash 8-400 taking-off. | Photo: © Daniel Sander

Air Baltic Fleet

Currently, BT has 16 of its 22 Airbus A220 in service. The rest of the fleet, comprised of six A220, four Boeing 737-300, and 12 De Havilland Dash 8-400 are all temporarily stored due to low demand.

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, this financial aid is intended to help BT stay prosperous and slowly bring its fleet back into service when demand for travel resumes.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
737A220airBalticCOVID-19EuropeLatviaQ400
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Aaron Davis

Aaron Davis

Student of Business and Aviation Management at The University of Western Ontario. Long-time photo journalist and blogger in charge of Threshold.Productions and tprfilms. Airways writer since June 2020.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0