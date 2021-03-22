MIAMI – Air Baltic (BT) announced an extension of the code-share agreement with Ukraine International Airlines (PS) with effect from March 28.

Via a press release from March 19, BT said both airlines are already cooperating and sharing code from 2013 for their respective hubs of Vilnius (VNO) and Kyiv (IEV).

Under the extended agreement, BT will operate two flights per week from VNO to IEV, increasing to three per week effective next June. BT will be using Airbus A220-300 aircraft with a flight time of one hour and 15 minutes.

On the IEV side, PS will operate two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays, no mention of the equipment used is made on the carrier press release.

Air Baltic, a joint-stock company established in 1995 owned by Air Baltic Corporation AS, connects the Baltic region with over 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States).

Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 96.14% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds 3.86% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The carrier operates 25 Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Air Baltic is the recipient of numerous international awards for excellence and innovative services.

