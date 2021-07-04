MIAMI – This week, Air Baltic (BT) inaugurated four new routes from its Riga hub to Pisa in Italy, Valencia in Spain, Manchester in England, and Edinburgh in Scotland.

These routes were all flown by the carrier’s state-of-the-art Airbus A220-300. All new routes will be operated by BT twice per week. The airline inaugurated Valencia on July 1, then Edinburgh and Pisa on July 2, and finally Manchester on July 4.

Air Baltic recently added its 27th Airbus A220-300, and since the type’s introduction in late 2016, it has carried nearly 6.2 million passengers. BT was also the launch operator of the type, known then as the Bombardier C Series CS300. The airline has 50 A220s on order in total with 30 options as well.

Comments from Air Baltic CEO

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of Air Baltic, commented on the new routes saying, “Riga is a dynamic city and the key business center of the Baltic states and has a lot to offer to both business and leisure travelers. It is also a very convenient transfer point with excellent connections within our wide route network. Our expanding 2021 route map reflects the demand we see for destinations after the reopening of more countries for travelers.”

It can be noted that despite the ongoing pandemic, BT sees the opportunity to continue to expand its route network with these latest routes. Since 2021, BT operates an all-Airbus A220 fleet, phasing out its remaining Boeing 737 classics and Bombardier Dash-8 Q400s last year.