MIAMI – Réunion-based airline Air Austral (UU) has unveiled its first Airbus A220 with a the Island’s sceneries on its tail. The type is set to replace UU’s older aircraft.

According to portal Simple Flying, the aircraft rolled out of the Montreal paintshop “with a gleaming coat of fresh paint,” sporting a “beautifully adorned body and azure blue engine surrounds,” and a tail that shows some of the Reunion islands’ natural beauties.

“According to Airbus, the tail has been painted with scenes from Air Austral’s home island of Réunion in the Indian Ocean. The volcanic scenery on one side of its tail is contrasted by a coastal view on the other. It’s an intricate, ambitious livery, and the Airbus paintshop has pulled it off beautifully. It’s further complemented by an orange painted leading edge to the wing,” the report stated.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Aircraft Replacing ATR-72, Boeing 737-800

While the paint is ready, the A220 was still missing its winglets, which will be installed over the next few days, ahead of the tests before its delivery flight.

Air Austral has placed orders for the A220 in October 2019, as a replacement for both the ATR-72-500 and the Boeing 737-800 in short and medium haul routes in Africa and the Middle East.

An exotic ambiance in Québec as @FlyAirAustral's first #A220 rolled out of our paintshop, proudly sporting one of the Réunion Island's sceneries on its tail! A beauty! pic.twitter.com/3Iu9VFda78 — Airbus (@Airbus) January 21, 2021

For the airline, the A220 is “a super match,” allowing both shorter flights in nearby islands such as Madagascar and Seychelles, as well as farther destinations.

The first service is scheduled to start on February 22, with a flight from Reunion (RUN) to Mauritius (MRU), which will be twice weekly. Following that service, UU plans to start flights from RUN to Antananarivo (TNR) in Madagascar on March 6.

Featured image: Airbus

