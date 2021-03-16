MIAMI – Air Atlanta Icelandic (CC), taking advantage of British Airways (BA) decision to alienate all of its Boeing 747, has purchased one of the type’s flight simulators that BA hosts at its Global Learning Academy located at London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

According to the press release published by BA Global Learning Academy, the flight simulator, now the property of CC, will remain hosted at the Academy where BA shall continue to maintain and re-certify it to UK CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) standards.

British Airways Global Learning Academy – Photo : British Airways

SIM Training

The simulator, which has both Roll Royce and General Electric capabilities, shall also be available for training external Boeing 747 pilots.

Baldvin Mar Hermansson commented on the purchase by saying, “‘With the purchase of the B747-400 simulator, Air Atlanta Icelandic is looking forward to further expanding its excellent cooperation with British Airways.”

Air Atlanta Icelandic in Iron Maiden Livery – Photo : Alberto Cucini/Airways

The Company

Air Atlanta Icelandic is an ACMI (Aircraft Crew Maintenance Insurance), CMI (Crew Maintenance Insurance), and a charter operator. It also provides management services. According to CC Website, the company is privately owned by four of its senior management team since a management buy-out that took place in 2007.

The airline was originally founded in 1986 by Captain Arngrimur Johannsson and his wife, Thora Gudmundsdottir, and is headquartered in Kopavogur, operating out of Keflavik Airport (KEF) with a fleet, according to Planespotters, of 14 aircraft of which 13 are of B747 type and one Airbus A340.

The company holds an aircraft operator approval by US DoT, Canadian Transportation Agency, and Australian Government. From 2011 the carrier is IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) certified.

Air Atlanta Icelandic was the supplier of Iron Maiden B747-400 “Ed Force One” on the occasion of Iron Maiden’s ” Book of Souls” 2016 world tour.

Featured image: Air Atlanta Icelandic

