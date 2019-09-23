Airways Magazine

Air Astana Takes Delivery of First A321LR

September 23
14:33 2019
LONDON — Air Astana has taken delivery of its first of seven A321LRs on order. The jetliner, on lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) is the seventh A320neo family aircraft received by the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, which includes three A320 and three A321s.

The A321LR will enable Air Astana to replace its aging Boeing 757-200s, which are used on medium/long-haul routes to Asia and Europe. With a range of 4,000nm, the A321LR is a suitable replacement.

The A321LR will retain the same cabin configuration as its Boeing 757-200s, with 16 seats in Business Class and 150 in Economy.

Founded in 2001, Air Astana started operations in May 2002. Today, it boasts a fleet of 35 aircraft, including 17 Airbus A320 family aircraft, four Boeing 757-200s, three 767-300(ER)s —including the last passenger-built of the type. Also, it has 11 Embraer E190s, including four E190-E2s.

Air Astana joins to a growing of airlines that have received the A321LRs this year, including TAP Air Portugal, Air Transat, Aer Lingus, Azores, and Air Arabia. The A321LR was first delivered to Israel’s Arkia in November 2018.

0