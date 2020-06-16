Airways Magazine

Air Astana Resumes International Routes

June 16
11:49 2020
MIAMI – Air Astana (KC) will resume international services between June 20 and July 1, 2020, from Almaty and Nur-Sultan to destinations in Georgia, South Korea, and Turkey.

DateDestination
June 20Almaty-Antalya-Almaty
June 20Nur-Sultan-Istanbul-Nur-Sultan
June 21Almaty-Istanbul-Almaty
June 21Nur-Sultan-Antalya-Nur-Sultan
june 23Atyrau-Istanbul-Atyrau
July 1Almaty-Tbilisi-Almaty and Almaty-Seoul-Almaty*
*Air Astana continues repatriation flights between Almaty and Seoul every Monday throughout June.

Additionally, on 3 July, the airline will launch an entirely new service from Almaty to Batumi on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

The airline will operate Airbus A320/A321 and Embraer E190-E2 mainly for its international flights.

On 1 May, KC resumed flights between Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan and expanded the domestic network by mid-May to include regional centers across Kazakhstan.

Passenger health requirements

According to aviator.aero, the airline recommends that passengers traveling abroad independently check the health requirements in their country of destination, but does specify specific arrival requirements for Georgia, South Korea, and Turkey.

Upon arrival in Kazakhstan, passengers coming from Georgia and South Korea will undergo thermal checks and will need to complete a health questionnaire.

Passengers arriving from Turkey will also be subject to thermal checks, complete a health questionnaire, and undergo a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of arrival, if not immediately present.

Passengers excluded from health requirements

Passengers excluded from the health requirements include members of state delegations from Kazakhstan, members of official delegations of foreign states, and international organizations arriving in Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also excluded from the measures are members of diplomatic missions, consular offices, and missions of international organizations accredited to Kazakhstan, members of their families, and airline crews.

Nursultan-based Air Astana is Kazakhstan’s national airline and operates domestic and international flights. Its main operational hubs are Nursultan International Airport (NQZ) and Almaty International Airport (ALA).

The last time we heard from the flag carrier was back in September 2019, when it had taken delivery of its first of seven A321LR on order.

The jetliner, on lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) was the seventh A320neo family aircraft received by the airline, which includes three A320 and three A321.

Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

