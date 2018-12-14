Air Astana Receives First Embraer E190-E2

LONDON – Air Astana has this month received the first of 10 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. The first features a Snow Leopard livery on the nose of the aircraft.

This is the first of 10 aircraft that the Kazakhstani carrier is set to receive, with four more set to be delivered next year and the final five, leased by AerCap, to be delivered in 4Q19.

“All of us at Air Astana is pleased to receive our first E190-E2, and we look forward to a smooth entry into service and a simple transition for our pilots”, said Peter Foster, President of Air Astana.

“We know Embraer’s E-Jets well, and have high expectations for their new generation aircraft in terms of economics, environmental impact, and levels of comfort and convenience for our customers”, he added.

John Slattery, Embraer’s President & CEO said how “honoured” he was to deliver this aircraft and that “for a manufacturer, there is no better reward than to see a customer’s business continuously growing with our products”.

The aircraft will go into commercial service later this month, with the use of domestic flights and services into the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

P4-KHA, the aircraft in question, took a ferry flight from San Jose dos Campos Airport, calling at Recife, Faro & Aktobe before landing into Astana International Airport.

Configs are not widely known for the aircraft currently, but as commercial services begin, we will be able to find out more information about that.

The carrier’s relationship with Embraer stems back to 2011 when the first Embraer E190 was delivered as P4-KCC. Since then, the carrier has received nine E190-E1 aircraft, with the 10 E2s most likely to either join the E1s or to replace them in fleet renewal.

It will be interesting to see what routes the E2s will be deployed on specifically and whether we will see any potential flights going into Europe anytime soon.