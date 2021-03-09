TBILISI – Air Astana (KC) has announced that the Almaty-Tbilisi route will once again become available from March 16, 2021. The flight will commence on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on a weekly basis.

As part of the gradual reopening process, the resumption of the route is an indicator that both Georgia and Kazakhstan have started to liberalize and cut down on the strict COVID-19 precautions that have been put in place during the so-called “second wave” of the virus.

The Georgian economy is heavily reliant on tourism and travelers from Kazakhstan, to whom Georgia is a known vacation destination, are a source of mutually beneficial exchange for both countries. KC is heavily promoting Georgia as a brand in their announcement to market it to potential customers. Georgia has recently reopened the mountain resorts to attract more tourists as well.

COVID-19 Measures

The Airline however reminds the travelers that the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines are still in place.

Travelers flying to Kazakhstan must present a negative PCR test result taken no more than three days before or they will not be allowed on the flight. Citizens of Kazakhstan flying to Tbilisi must also present a valid negative PCR test result taken a maximum of 72 hours in advance.

If the traveler is visiting for more than 3 days, there will be additional testing required within Georgia. The PCR test required prior to flying includes children of all ages.

The flight from Tbilisi is around four hours long, and the flight from Almaty is about 20 minutes longer.

