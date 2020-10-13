MIAMI – Air Arabia (G9) will from October 25 resume low-cost flights between Sharjah International Airport (SHJ), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kyiv Boryspil International Airport (KPB), Ukraine.

Flights will depart SHJ just before 7 pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and arrive at KPB at around 10:30 pm local time. Return flights will depart KPB in a turnaround fashion on the same days at 11:20 pm, landing in SHJ just after 6 am local time the following day.

Air Arabia Egypt A320 taxing in Zurich (ZRH) Photo: Biggerben.

A Cautious Reopening

Ukraine, having reopened and then soon closed its borders in June, now welcomes back visitors whose countries are categorized by zones, whether they are Green or Red.

Travelers from Green Zone countries do not need to self-isolate while those from Red Zone countries, including the UAE, must quarantine for 14 days or show a negative COVID-19 test certificate taken within the past 48 hours upon entering Ukraine.

Additionally, all travelers must have insurance covering COVID-19 treatment, with G9 joining a slew of other airlines including Air Canada (AC) and FlyDubai (FZ) in offering free COVID-19 insurance coverage.

With G9 recording losses in August, route expansion will hopefully allow the airline to maintain a strong financial footing.