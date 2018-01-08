Air Arabia To Launch Azerbaijan Route

Airways Magazine

January 08
11:18 2018
MIAMI — Today, Air Arabia announced its intention to launch a new service to Qabala, Azerbaijan starting on June 27, 2018. The low-cost carrier already operates daily flights to Baku, which is the capital of Azerbaijan.

The flight will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, leaving Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) at 13:00 hours, and landing at Qabala International Airport (GBB) at 016:10 hours local time.

Likewise, the return flight will depart Qabala at 17:15 hours, landing in Sharjah at 19:50 hours local time.

READ MORE: Dubai Air Show: Azerbaijan Orders Boeing 787s, 747-8 Freighters

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, shared, “Qabala is a sought-after destination and is highly appealing to people in the Gulf region. The city presents a different side to the country and is full of history.

“Our flights to Qabala increase the offering of affordable travel to passengers in the Gulf and Azerbaijan, and boost our network in the Caucasus region,” he said.

READ MORE: The Middle Eastern LCC Arena Heats Up With New Contenders

According to the low-cost carrier, this route was thought to offer passengers an attractive and tranquil Middle East destination for the Summer, surrounded by natural landscapes and cultural ancestry.

Additionally, on December 21, 2017, the Sharjah headquartered airline announced a seasonal service to Bodrum, Turkey, also for Summer, beginning June 13.

To date, Air Arabia flies to 133 destinations across the globe from five hubs settled in the Middle East and North Africa.

