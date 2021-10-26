MIAMI – If you’re interested in spending time in the “Biggest Little City On Earth,” aka Reno, Nevada, you might want to book your trip on a brand new airline.

aha!, the leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines (EV), launched this week. Based at the Reno-Taho International Airport (RNO), the airline, whose name is an acronym for air, hotel, adventure, is currently flying its fleet of four Embraer ERJ145s.

According to the airline’s website (flyaha.com) “EV seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities…with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to bundle value-priced vacation packages.”

Reno is well known for its entertainment, skiing, arts, and casinos.

Map via Aha!

Route Structure

aha! currently flies to Bakersfield, California (BFL) and Pasco, Washington (PSC). Destinations coming online within the next few weeks include Ontario (ONT), Fresno (FAT), and Eurka/Arcata (ACV) in California, as well as Eugene (EUG), Medford (MFR), and Redmond (RDM) in Washington.

Currently the aha! website lists a one-way ticket from Ontario (Basically, Los Angeles) to Reno at fares ranging from US$61 to US$193, depending on the amenities such as seat selection and baggage limits.