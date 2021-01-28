MIAMI – Austrian Airlines (OS) has sent its youngest long-haul Boeing 777-200ER aircraft to Teruel Airport (TEV), in Spain.

One of the six -200ER from the airline was sent to Longterm Storage in TEV, on Monday January 25. ‘Spirit of Austria’, with registration OE-LPD, was built in 2007. After its 14 year run, the type is to be stored there for the next 12 months.

Storage at Teruel Airport Spain TEV Photo : Giacomo Robortaccio/Airways Instagram: flyer_robbi

Teruel Airport

Teruel’s dry climate is best for the long-term storage of the “Spirit of Austria”, according to the airline. TEV is located at approximately 1000 meters above sea level, in Aragon. Aircraft that will no longer take off are also stored there. In addition, recycling of jets that are no longer in use takes place at TEV.

Over 100 aircraft are currently stored at TEV, whether temporarily or permanently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those in storage includes the Airbus A380s.

Air France (AF), British Airways (BA), Etihad (Ey) , Iberia (IB), KLM (KL) and TAP (TP) also use the airport. OS has also stored most of its fleet in Vienna. Thousands of Pilots around the world are on ground waiting for better and more active times.

Yesterday we flew our OE-LPD, a Boeing 777, to @TeruelAirport, Spain. It's planned to store it there for the coming 12 months. Why Teruel? Because a dry climate is best for long-term storage. We are looking forward to reactivating our "Spirit of Austria" after its hibernation! 👋 pic.twitter.com/Y4W2z83edI — Austrian Airlines (@_austrian) January 26, 2021

Featured image: The Spirit of Austria Boeing 777-200ER. Photo by Miklós Budai/Airways.

