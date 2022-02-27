DALLAS – Air France (AF) and Finnair (AY) have decided to suspend their flights to some destinations in Asia and to stop flying to Russia altogether. The airlines decided to avoid Russian airspace amid rising tensions between the European Union (EU) and the country due to the Ukraine crisis.

Yesterday, the EU announced the closure of its airspace to all Russian aircraft. As a result, many European airlines decided to avoid Russian airspace. Starting today and until further notice, AF will suspend flights to and from Russia, as well as any overflight of Russian airspace.

The decision will affect the carrier’s flight schedules. AF will stop flying to St. Petersburg (LED) and Moscow (SVO). In addition, all flights to China, Korea, and Japan are suspended until the French flag carrier finds other suitable route options to avoid Russian airspace.

Finnair operates A350s on some long-haul routes to Asia. Photo : Brandon Farris/Airways.

Finnair Cancellations

Following suit, AY decided to also avoid Russian airspace. As a result, the airline has canceled its passenger and cargo flights to Seoul (ICN), Osaka (KIX), Tokyo (NRT), Shanghai (PVG), and Guangzhou (CAN), in Asia. AY had already canceled its flights to Hong Kong (HKG) until the end of March.

Additionally, the airline has stopped flying to SVO and LED in Russia between February 28 and March 6.

Finnair will keep flying to other destinations in southern Asia as long as it avoids Russian airspace. The flight time to Bangkok (BKK) will therefore be about one hour longer. AY is offering a full refund or rerouting for affected customers.

Finnair says it expects to make any changes on its decision concerning the use of Russian airspace before March 6.

These cancellations reveal the impact of the Ukraine crisis on airlines in Europe and Russia in the near/mid future.

Featured image: Air France operates B777 on many long-haul routes. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways