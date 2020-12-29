MIAMI - This afternoon GMT, an Air France's (AF) Airbus A330-200 that took off from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to Sierra Leone and the Republic of Guinea turned back to land at CDG. Through a tweet, AirportWebcams informed about the route change on the Freetown International Airport (FNA) and Conakry International Airport (CKY) flight with not apparently reason. This was based on FlightRadar24's tracking.

LIVE / INCIDENT: Air France #AF596 Paris CDG to Freetown and Conakry (Airbus A330-200 F-GZCG) has turned back over Mauritania & is returning to CDG. Reason not yet known. Track: https://t.co/YipmAaXlPH @flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/HcfwnIFkhL — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) December 29, 2020

Airline’s Response

About two hours later, AF informed via its Twitter account that the incident was a response to a landing gear alarm. The aircraft landed normally and there were no injuries reported. So far, AF has not offered more details regarding the incident.

In regular conditions, flights from CDG to FNA and CKY last about six hours and a half. The airline just resumed these frequencies after the pandemic forced it to halt them.

#AF596 Standard procedure in accordance with #AirFrance & manufacturer procedures following landing gear alarm. Aircraft landed normally at 9.06pm LT. New ETD #AF596A dec 30th at 12.30pm LT

Passengers take care of by CDG Air France team — Air France Newsroom (@AFnewsroom) December 29, 2020

Featured photo: Air France Airbus A330-200 at SXM Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation.

