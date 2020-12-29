MIAMI - This afternoon GMT, an Air France's (AF) Airbus A330-200 that took off from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to Sierra Leone and the Republic of Guinea turned back to land at CDG. Through a tweet, AirportWebcams informed about the route change on the Freetown International Airport (FNA) and Conakry International Airport (CKY) flight with not apparently reason. This was based on FlightRadar24's tracking.
Airline’s Response
About two hours later, AF informed via its Twitter account that the incident was a response to a landing gear alarm. The aircraft landed normally and there were no injuries reported. So far, AF has not offered more details regarding the incident.
In regular conditions, flights from CDG to FNA and CKY last about six hours and a half. The airline just resumed these frequencies after the pandemic forced it to halt them.
Featured photo: Air France Airbus A330-200 at SXM Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation.
