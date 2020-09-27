MIAMI – Due to the current travel restrictions, Air France (AF) will operate half of its flight schedule for November and December 2020.

According to the airline, it will serve 170 destinations by January 3, 2021. That is almost all of its daily winter network, with frequencies tailored to demand levels.

Upon departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Paris-Orly (ORY), and Lyon Saint-Exupéry (LYS), AF will operate 43 routes domestically, most of them offering day-to-day return flights. In Europe, the carrier will serve 67 destinations, totaling the airline’s entire daily network for this time of the year, according to worldairlinesnews.com.

Capacity deployed on AF’s long-haul network will continue with an upward trend, particularly to destinations in the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean, with additional frequencies on departures from DCG to Fort-de-France (FDF) and Pointe-à-Pitre (PTP), and on departures from ORY to Saint-Denis de La Réunion (RUN).

Photo: Liam Funnell

CDG November, December 2020 Flight Schedule (valid until January 3, 2021)

Metropolitan France Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Clermont Ferrand, Lorient, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Rennes, Toulouse French overseas departments & territories, Caribbean & Indian Ocean Antananarivo, Fort-de-France, Havana, Mahe, Mauritius, Papeete, Point-a- Pitre, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo Europe Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Basel, Berlin, Bilbao, Billund, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Erevan, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Istanbul, Kiev, Krakow, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Naples, Newcastle, Nuremberg, Oslo, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Prague, Rome, Saint Petersburg, Seville, Sofia, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Turin, Valencia, Venice, Vienna, Warsaw, Zagreb, Zurich Middle East Beirut, Dubai, Cairo Africa Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Algiers, Bamako, Bangui, Brazzaville, Casablanca, Capetown, Conakry, Cotonou, Dakar, Djibouti, Douala, Freetown, Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Lagos, Libreville, Lomé, Luanda, Malabo, Marrakech, Monrovia, Nairobi, Niamey, N’Djamena, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou, Oran, Pointe-Noire, Rabat, Tunis, Yaoundé North America Atlanta, Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Mexico, Miami, Montreal, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington South America Bogota, Buenos Aires, Fortaleza, Lima, Panama City, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, San Jose, Sao Paulo Asia Bangalore, Bombay (Mumbai), Chennai, Delhi, Ho Chi Min City, Male, Osaka, Beijing, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tianjin, Tokyo

Photo: Max Langley

ORY November, December 2020 Flight Schedule (valid until January 3, 2021)

Metropolitan France

and Corsica Ajaccio, Aurillac, Bastia, Brest, Brive, Calvi, Castres, Figari, Tarbes-Lourdes, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Toulon, Toulouse French overseas departments & territories Caribbean & Indian Ocean Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Pointe-a-Pitre, Saint Denis de la Reunion

LSY November, December 2020 Flight Schedule (valid until January 3, 2021)

Metropolitan France

and Europe Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Lille, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Prague, Rennes, Rome, Strasbourg, Toulouse

According to worldairlinesnews.com, the flight schedule operated under a Public Service Delegation contract between Paris and Aurillac, Brive, Castres, and Lourdes and between Strasbourg and Amsterdam will be updated at a later date.

Photo: Marco Macca

A Flexible Booking Policy

If customers choose to cancel their journey, their ticket can now be changed to the date and destination of their choosing, at no extra cost and without evidence. They are able to submit a refundable credit voucher if they choose. These steps, which have maximum versatility, apply until March 31, 2021, for all trips.

If the airline cancels their flight, passengers can opt to delay their journey at no additional expense, change their destination, request a full refund of the fare, or obtain a credit voucher which, if not used, is also refundable.

Last but not least, as with most airlines, AF recommends its customers to check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries with the relevant authorities or on its website. AF also reminds travelers that mask-wearing and temperature checks are mandatory, assuring that aircraft undergo cleaning procedures with an approved virucidal product.