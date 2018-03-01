Aeromexico Welcomes First Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI — Aeromexico has taken delivery of the first of up to 90 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, including both the MAX 8 and the larger MAX 9 variant.

“We are very proud to be one of the first airlines in Latin America operating this aircraft, which allows us to provide operational efficiencies that translate into multiple benefits for our clients, both in terms of their experience on-board and the options they have to reach their destination,” said Andrés Conesa, CEO of Aeromexico.

Both aircraft will offer Aeromexico the possibility to fly from 160 to 190 passengers on flights of about 3,550 nautical miles (6,570 kilometers).

The airline assures it manages one of the most technologically-advanced fleets in the region. Also, it’s a leading operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Currently, the Mexican flag carrier flies to 90 destinations in over 25 countries. The airline boasts a fleet size of 70 aircraft, including 16 Boeing 737-700, 38 Boeing 737-800, 1 Boeing 737 MAX, 9 Boeing 787-8, and 7 Boeing 787-9. Additionally, the airline is expecting 59 Boeing 737 MAX, and 7 Boeing 787-9 more.

READ MORE: Aeromexico to Launch Flights Between Leon and Detroit

“We are honored to expand our partnership with Aeromexico and welcome them to the 737 MAX family,” stated Ricardo Cavero, vice president, Latin America sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Cavero commented that the Boeing 737 MAX will provide Aeromexico fuel efficiency and a premium onboard experience for all its passengers.

READ MORE: Delta and Aeromexico To Launch New Routes To Mexico

According to the manufacturer, the Boeing 737 MAX family, which is a single-aisle aircraft, features the newest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, and large flight deck.

Also, it’s the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, gaining over 4,300 orders from 93 companies around the world.

READ MORE: Delta and Aeromexico To Launch Joint Cooperation Agreement

Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, and Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle.