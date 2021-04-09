MIAMI – Aeromexico (AM) today announced it will resume daily service effective July 1 from Mexico City to Austin and Dallas, Texas, adding to its current weekly service from Mexico City to Houston and San Antonio, Texas.

Transborder traffic to the south appears to be picking up again following a pandemic dive. With its SkyTeam alliance partner Delta Air Lines (DL), AM says it will offer a total of 47 routes between the United States and Mexico this summer.

The Austin increase comes as DL boosts its service to the Texas capital city with a slew of new domestic routes.

Aeromexico XA-MFG Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Seven-fold increase over 2020

During April, both airlines will offer approximately 3,600 flights between the U.S. and Mexico, a seven-fold increase compared to the same period in 2020.

“We are pleased with this resumption that adds to the operational recovery in the transborder market,” said Giancarlo Mulinelli, senior vice president of global sales for Aeromexico. “In April … our Joint Cooperation Agreement between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico will almost reach 600,000 seats.”

Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; Aeromexico offers access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.