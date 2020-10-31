MIAMI – Mexican airline Aeroméxico (AM) will be increasing operations this November, aviation portal AirlineGeeks reports.

The airline “will operate around 4,000 domestic flights, with which it will achieve an 83% recovery in its domestic operations compared to the same month in 2019.”

Aeroméxico will also be increasing services from Mexico City (MEX) to seven domestic destinations: Acapulco (ACA), La Paz (LAP), Los Cabos (SJD), Mexicali (MXL), Villahermosa (VSA), Zacatecas (ZCL), and Zihuatanejo (ZIH).

International Services

In addition to the domestic increase, AM also plans to increase international services to Guatemala City (GUA); São Paulo, Brazil (GRU); Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE); San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO); Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) and Medellín, Colombia (MDE), plus resumption of service to Lima, Peru (LIM).

The airline’s revenue grew 79 percent in the third quarter in comparison to Q2, but it decreased 74 percent when compared to the same period in 2019. “Losses continued, although in a lower volume than the previous quarter, amounting to around $130m,” the aviation news portal states.

Between January and August, the total number of transported passengers has fallen 51% in the case of domestic flights and 58% for international flights in comparison to the same period in 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism.

Drops in international tourism and the slow recovery of travel have aggravated the financial situation for Aeroméxico, which was one of the country’s largest airlines, besides Interjet (4O).

“For Aeroméxico, the international market decreased by 58%, from almost 14 million passengers to just under 6 million. Interjet went from transporting in the international market to just over 10 million people between January and August 2019 to about 3.5 million this year, a 66% drop in traffic,” the report said.

