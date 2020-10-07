MIAMI – Grupo Aeromexico (AM) has today reported its September 2020 operational results. The airline transported 708,000 passengers in September, an uptick of 10.0% versus August 2020.

Increases in domestic passenger demand drove the numbers. Year-on-year total passengers carried decreased by 55.2%. International passengers declined by 83.9% and domestic passengers were down 39.5%.

Aeromexico’s capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), decreased by 62.1% year-on-year. Demand, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), decreased by 70.7%, year-on-year.

Aeromexico’s September load factor was 64.5%, an increase of 2.1 p.p. versus August 2020, and a 16.7 p.p. decrease versus September 2019.

During October 2020, AM plans to restart operations from Mexico City to San José, Guatemala City, Lima, Medellín, Bogotá, and Buenos Aires. The airline plans to increase frequencies to Seoul, Santo Domingo, Paris, Quito, Sao Paulo, Miami, and Sacramento.

Photo: Luke Ayers

Restructuring under Chapter 11

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating.

The Company plans to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.