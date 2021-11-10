MIAMI – Mexico’s largest international airline and flag carrier Aeromexico (AM) has awarded logistics firm Menzies Aviation a 15-airport contract.

Menzies will provide the airline with a full range of ground-handling services, including passenger, ramp, and cleaning operations, at airports such as Los Cabos International Airport (SJD), Mérida International Airport (MID), Del Bajo International Airport (BJX), and Oaxaca International Airport (OAX), as part of the agreement.

Menzies will handle an estimated 23,000 turns per year over the three-year contract, as well as operate the most Aeromexico stations of any handler in the region.

The contract expands Menzies’ position in Mexico and comes on the heels of the company’s recent contract victories in Latin America, including wins with American Airlines (AA), Delta Air Lines (DL), Wingo (P5), and Air Transat (TS).

The logistics company says the region’s good performance is due to the company’s investment in new growing market regions, which creates development prospects throughout its service range.

Photo: Menzies Aviation press release

Comments from Menzies Aviation CEO

Philipp Joeinig, CEO, Menzies Aviation, said of the contract, “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Mexico’s flagship airline, which spans the entire country. This is an exciting opportunity for Menzies as we increase our footprint in Mexico and testament to our trusted reputation and high standards of service.”

Joeinig added, “We look forward to working closely with Aeromexico to deliver our world-class ground services across an extensive network of airports and further establishing our operations in Central America.”

Menzies Aviation was founded in Edinburgh back in 1833. The company handles ground, air cargo, and fueling services.