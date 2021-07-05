MIAMI – Aeromexico (AM) received a water cannon welcome at Augusto C. Sandino International Airport (MGA) in Managua on its first resumed flight on July 1.

The service, suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has linked Mexico with Nicaragua for the past six years.

The flights from Mexico City (MEX) to MGA operate on a three-weekly basis on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday by an Aeromexico Connect Embraer E190 aircraft configured with an 11 Business and 88 Economy cabin.

Aeromexico Connect Embraer E190LR XA-GAW. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Comments from Officials

The Nicaraguan Minister of Tourism, Shatanny Anasha Campbell, welcomed the return of AM in Nicaragua by stating: “This restart of Aeromexico’s commercial operations demonstrates then confidence in our country and contributed to the effort that the government has been making in favor of the tourism recovery in Nicaragua.”

On the AM side, the Global Sales Senior Vice-President, Giancarlo Mulinelli, said that the airline was pleased to be back in Nicaragua and praised the country richness in “culture, tourism, and architecture” along with the “effort done hand in hand in the tourism sector, a reason for the return of AM in the country.”

The airline reaffirmed its commitment to continue to link Mexico and Nicaragua, presently served by five destinations from MEX for more than 2,700 seats per week. AM flights to Central America offer a total of 42,500 seats per month.

Aeromexico video from Youtube

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 Enters Aeromexico’s Fleet

In collateral news, AM Boeing 737 MAX 9, recently entered service after being delivered between the end of May and the beginning of June. According to Planespotters.net, AM has received four of the type, two on lease from Aircraft Lease Corporation (ALC), while a fifth is on order and awaits delivery.

The carrier’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft are configured with a three classes cabin with 16 seats in Business, 18 in Premium, and 147 in Economy. With the introduction of this aircraft in its fleet, AM is offering “custom-designed advanced seats, featuring USB ports, large IFE (In-Flight Entertainment) with Bluetooth connectivity, and built-in cameras. Wi-Fi will allow passengers to work or relax during the flight.”

Article sourced from Aeromexico Press Releases