Airways Magazine

Aeromexico Files for Chapter 11

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aeromexico Files for Chapter 11 MIAMI – Aeromexico (AM) announced today it had begun restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings, joining Chile’s LATAM Airlines (LA) and Colombia’s Avianca (AV) as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take...
  • BOC Aviation To Cancel, Defer Boeing 737 MAX Orders LONDON — Singapore-based BOC Aviation said today it had canceled orders for 30 Boeing 737 MAX, also deferring the delivery of an undisclosed number of the type. BOC Aviation is...
  

Aeromexico Files for Chapter 11

Aeromexico Files for Chapter 11
June 30
23:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Aeromexico (AM) announced today it had begun restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings, joining Chile’s LATAM Airlines (LA) and Colombia’s Avianca (AV) as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the industry.

As the third Latin American airline to file for bankruptcy protection, AM says that it has done so voluntarily and expects to keep serving its customers and double the number of domestic flights and quadruple those of international ones as compared to June.

The company does not expect “any changes to employees’ day-to-day job responsibilities, and employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits in the ordinary course of business.”

Bankruptcy after a Bailout after a Rumored Bankruptcy

Back in April, the Mexican airline sought a state liquidity support line. But Latin American governments have refused to bail out airlines, and the Mexican state was no different in that regard.

However, on June 29, Canadian investment company Aimia Inc. gave AM an additional US$50m advance from PLM through pre-purchases of award tickets, provided with the execution of the amendments to the commercial agreement PLM and AM came to, bringing the total support to US$100m.

The deals came after rumors circulated that the Mexican airline was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, which caused the airline’s stock to tank.

At the time, the airline brushed off the rumors as just that. In hindsight, it now seems that reality does take the longest to realize.

Additional Preferential Financing

As part of the restructuring process known as “debtor-in-possession” or “DIP financing,” the Mexican carrier is also in talks to obtain new preferential financing.

Aeromexico is optimistic that it will finalize formal DIP financing agreements that, together with the cash it now has and the approval by the Court, will provide the adequate liquidity to satisfy its obligations in the future.

Delta Air Lines (DL) owns a 49% stake in AM and a 20% stake in LATAM; their combined bankruptcy proceedings put the investment of the U.S. airline at risk of value reductions that could go from bad to nill.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AeroMexico
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0