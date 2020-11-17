LONDON – Aerolíneas Argentinas (AR) has announced its international flights scheduled for the Summer 2021 season with a considerable increase in flights and frequencies offered per destination.

The schedule includes the return of destinations like Rome, New York, Bogota, Cancún, Punta Cana and Salvador de Bahía.

The flights to these destinations had been cancelled as a result of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic or had been operated by AR as special repatriation flights only.

Summer Scheduled Flights

The scheduled flights are as follows:

New York: 2 weekly flights from January to March.

Miami: 5 weekly flights in December and 6 weekly flights from January to March.

Rome: 2 weekly flights from January to March.

Madrid: 1 weekly flight in December and 4 weekly flights from January to March.

Bogota: 1 weekly flight in December and 2 weekly flights from January to March

Lima: 5 weekly flights from January to March

Cancún: 1 weekly flight in December and 3 weekly flights from January to March.

Punta Cana: 1 weekly flight in December and 3 weekly flights from January to March.

Río de Janeiro: 7 weekly flights in December and 14 weekly flights from January to March.

São Paulo: 14 weekly flights from December to March.

Florianopolis: 4 weekly flights from January to March.

Salvador de Bahía: 2 weekly flights from December to March.

Porto Alegre: 2 weekly flights in January and February and 3 weekly flights in March.

Curitiba: 3 weekly flights in March.

Santiago de Chile: 7 weekly flights in December and 14 weekly flights from January to March.

Asunción: 7 weekly flights from January to March.

Santa Cruz de la Sierra: 2 weekly flights in December and 4 weekly flights from January to March.

Montevideo: 3 weekly flights in December and 7 weekly flights from January to March.

Punta del Este: 7 weekly flights from January to March.

Statement from Aerolíneas Argentinas

Pablo Ceriani, President of AR, said, “These flights will allow us to continue to pursue some of the goals that we established at the beginning of our management, which is aimed at strengthening the international network. It is important both for AR and for the country to continue to normalize our operations.”

