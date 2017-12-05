Airways Magazine

Aerolíneas Argentinas: First Latin American Carrier to Receive a Boeing 737 MAX

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Aerolíneas Argentinas: First Latin American Carrier to Receive a Boeing 737 MAX

Aerolíneas Argentinas: First Latin American Carrier to Receive a Boeing 737 MAX
December 05
09:51 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Aerolíneas Argentinas took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 in late November, becoming the first Latin American carrier to receive Boeing’s latest variant of its best-selling single-aisle family of aircraft. The Argentinean MAX’s maiden flight was operated on a domestic route between Buenos Aires and Mendoza.

The Aerolíneas Argentinas Boeing 737 MAX 8 seats 170 passengers and is capable of flying 3,515 nautical miles (6,510 kilometers).

Mario Dell’Acqua, President of Aerolíneas Argentinas, feels “proud” and “responsible” with this new acquisition since it is the first 737 MAX to be received by a Latin American carrier.

Author: JOE G WALKER

Author: JOE G WALKER

He remarked the airline will “continue working to deliver enhanced connectivity and an elevated experience to our passengers.” Dell’Acqua added that the aircraft delivery “is yet one more example of the growth we are envisioning for our company.”

READ MORE: Aerolineas Argentinas Pilots Force Cancellation of All Flights

In 2017, Aerolíneas Argentinas had a 15% increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year. The significant growth made the airline put an order for 12 737 MAXs to be used on domestic flights. Later in 2018, the aircraft will be deployed to operate Caribbean routes from Buenos Aires.

“The 737 MAX 8 is a significant addition to Aerolíneas’ fleet. The MAX will enable the airline to continue to grow and win market-share in the competitive single-aisle marketplace,” said Ricardo Cavero, vice president, Latin America sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“It is a tremendous honor that Aerolíneas Argentinas will be the first Latin American carrier to fly the 737 MAX, and we’re confident the airplane’s efficiency and reliability will help meet their goals,” Cavero stated.

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX has 4,000 total orders to date.

0
Tags
737 MAX737 MAX 8Aerolineas ArgentinasBoeingBoeing 737 MAXBoeing 737 MAX 8

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I’ve found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I’m also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.