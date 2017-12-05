Aerolíneas Argentinas: First Latin American Carrier to Receive a Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI — Aerolíneas Argentinas took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 in late November, becoming the first Latin American carrier to receive Boeing’s latest variant of its best-selling single-aisle family of aircraft. The Argentinean MAX’s maiden flight was operated on a domestic route between Buenos Aires and Mendoza.

Somos la primera aerolínea de Latinoamérica en volar un #Boeing737Max, uno de los aviones más modernos y confortables. Es uno de los aviones más eficientes por el bajo consumo de combustible, que genera menos impacto en el medio ambiente y menos ruido en su interior! pic.twitter.com/87Kz7E8z6L — AerolíneasArgentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) December 4, 2017

The Aerolíneas Argentinas Boeing 737 MAX 8 seats 170 passengers and is capable of flying 3,515 nautical miles (6,510 kilometers).

Mario Dell’Acqua, President of Aerolíneas Argentinas, feels “proud” and “responsible” with this new acquisition since it is the first 737 MAX to be received by a Latin American carrier.

He remarked the airline will “continue working to deliver enhanced connectivity and an elevated experience to our passengers.” Dell’Acqua added that the aircraft delivery “is yet one more example of the growth we are envisioning for our company.”

READ MORE: Aerolineas Argentinas Pilots Force Cancellation of All Flights

In 2017, Aerolíneas Argentinas had a 15% increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year. The significant growth made the airline put an order for 12 737 MAXs to be used on domestic flights. Later in 2018, the aircraft will be deployed to operate Caribbean routes from Buenos Aires.

“The 737 MAX 8 is a significant addition to Aerolíneas’ fleet. The MAX will enable the airline to continue to grow and win market-share in the competitive single-aisle marketplace,” said Ricardo Cavero, vice president, Latin America sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“It is a tremendous honor that Aerolíneas Argentinas will be the first Latin American carrier to fly the 737 MAX, and we’re confident the airplane’s efficiency and reliability will help meet their goals,” Cavero stated.

According to Boeing, the 737 MAX has 4,000 total orders to date.