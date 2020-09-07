MIAMI – Flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas (AR) will see its 70th anniversary of operations this December. The airline had big plans to celebrate in style, but the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the aviation industry obviously put these on hold. AR has not operated scheduled flights since March.

However, the national carrier still wanted to commemorate the occasion somehow, so it chose to retrofit a Boeing 737-700 with a special throwback livery from the 1980s. AR posted periodic updates of the repainting on their social media accounts, starting with the aircraft arriving at the paint hangar:

“Hay un único lugar donde ayer y hoy se encuentran, se reconocen y se abrazan. Ese lugar es mañana.” Eduardo Galeano. pic.twitter.com/30XpyZZ2tz — Aerolíneas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) August 24, 2020

After a few days, AR posted another video update, showing the aircraft in the process of being painted:

Un avión, lleno de historias, vuelve del pasado, para ser parte de lo que hoy somos.

Y volar juntos hacia el futuro. #Aerolíneas70Años ✈️ pic.twitter.com/dWINK530PP — Aerolíneas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) September 2, 2020 The Tweet reads, “An airplane, full of stories, returns from the past to be part of what we are today. And fly together into the future.”

Finally, the airline posted a video of the aircraft’s roll out, adorned with the celebratory retro livery this morning:

El pasado se hace presente. Les presentamos nuestro LV-GOO luciendo uno de los diseños más emblemáticos de nuestros 70 años historia. ✈️🇦🇷🤩 #Aerolineas70Años #LiveryRetro pic.twitter.com/no0uqCIicK — Aerolíneas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) September 7, 2020 The Tweet reads, “The past becomes the present. We present our LV-GOO showcasing one of the most emblematic designs from our 70-year history.”

Comments from Aerolineas Argentinas

Speaking on the retro livery commemorating the airline’s 70 years, a representative of the company said that “[Retrofitting] is something that the leading airlines in the world do because it is a way to show the company’s everlasting presence throughout the years, which is not very often.”

Aerolíneas Argentinas, formally Aerolíneas Argentinas S.A., is Argentina’s largest airline and the country’s flag carrier. The airline was founded in 1949 following the merger of four companies, and began operations in December 1950.

In 1990, a consortium led by Iberia took control of the airline, and in 2001, Grupo Marsans acquired the company and its subsidiaries after a period of severe financial difficulties which placed the airline on the brink of closure. In 2008, the country regained control of the airline after it was taken over by Spanish owners.

As of December 2014, Aerolíneas Argentinas is a state-owned corporation with its headquarters in Buenos Aires. AR reached SkyTeam membership in late August 2012; SkyTeam Cargo became a part of the airline’s cargo division in November 2013.

What do you think about Aerolineas Argentinas' impressive history, and its celebratory retrojet?