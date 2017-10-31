Airways Magazine

Aerolineas Argentinas Pilots Force Cancellation of All Flights

October 31
11:54 2017
MIAMI – Argentina’s two largest carriers, Aerolíneas Argentinas and its subsidiary, Austral Lineas Aereas, canceled all their flights on Tuesday following a 24-hour strike directed by its pilot’s union.

The Pilots union is asking for a 26% salary increase in line with the country’s inflation rate, even though their salary was already increased by a 42% in comparison to last year.

According to Mario De’Aqua, President of Aerolineas Argentinas, his pilots currently receive an average of 250,000 pesos (US$ 14,000) per month, considering Argentina’s minimum wage is 12,000 pesos (US$ 600). He also said that the company might take legal action.

“We are very sorry to inform all our customers that our Tuesday and Wednesday flights will suffer delays and cancellations due to a union strike. We understand the inconveniences this may cause, so we reiterate our apologies,” said the airline in a statement.

This is not the first time the Argentinean carrier is affected by a pilot’s strike. In 2016, the pilot’s union called for a sudden strike that caused severe travel disruptions throughout the airline’s network. At the time, the pilots demanded fair wage compensation due to the country’s rampant inflation.

READ MORE: Aerolineas Argentinas Pilots’ Strike Causes Air Travel Chaos

De’Aqua said on Monday that the strike might affect “more than 30,000 passengers.” However, there are about 40,000 affected customers and 300 canceled flights, as reported by Argentinean media.

“Unfortunately, our pilots declared that none of them would fly on Tuesday,” De’Aqua said. “We were forced to cancel 45 of today’s flights and return the aircraft to their base,” he told the Argentinean TV channel Todo Noticias.

The Labor Union Secretary-General, Ruben Fernandez, said the unions would likely stage other strikes if their demands are not met.

María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

1 Comment

  1. FireDawg276
    FireDawg276 October 31, 18:24

    So, according to this article – Pilots make $14,000 USD every month. That’s roughly $7,000 every 2 weeks – and they’re not happy with that?!!!! Give me 7K every 2 weeks and I’ll be one hell of a happy camper!

Only registered users can comment.

In the News

