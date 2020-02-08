Aeroflot Moves Tokyo Flights To Haneda, Launches New Singapore Route

MIAMI — Aeroflot will switch its flights from Tokyo-Narita (NRT) to Haneda (HND) airport, starting March 29, 2020. The Russian carrier will also launch nonstop flights to Singapore on its new Airbus A350-900.

Travel time from the airport to the city will be reduced by almost four times if going by train, and by more than half if getting there by taxi.

Tokyo-Haneda International Airport

Haneda Airport offers a wide choice of connecting flights to explore Japan. Terminal 3’s spacious facilities and modern infrastructure compliment Aeroflot’s commitment to high-quality service on key transit routes between Asia and Europe, which forms a key part of the airline’s strategy.

The carrier operates its daily flights to Tokyo using Boeing 777-300ER airplanes in a three-class configuration: Business Class, Comfort Class, and Economy Class.

In addition, the Russian flag carrier will operate daily flights between Moscow and Tokyo on the following timetable (all local times):

PHOTO: Fedor Leukhin.

Moscow – Tokyo: Flight SU260/262/264 departs from Sheremetyevo airport at 19:00 and arrives at Haneda airport at 10:30 the following day;

Tokyo – Moscow: Flight SU261/263/265 departs from Haneda airport at 12:15 and arrives at Sheremetyevo airport at 16:05.

Aeroflot Launches New Airbus A350 To Singapore

Ticket sales start today for flights from Moscow to Singapore serviced by the airline’s upcoming Airbus A350-900s. The new route will begin on October 25, 2020.

According to the carrier, flights will operate on the following schedule (all local times):

Moscow – Singapore: Flight SU 280 departs Sheremetyevo at 19:40 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and arrives in Singapore at 10:55 the following day.

Singapore – Moscow: Flight SU 281 departs Singapore at 12:30 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and arrives in Moscow at 18:30 the same day.

The fuel-efficient, long-haul aircraft А350-900 will operate on this route in a three-class configuration: Business Class, Comfort Class, and Economy Class.

The addition of this service strengthens the airline’s Europe-Asia network. Aeroflot offers accessible transfers through its hub at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, clocking total travel times up to three hours shorter than those of competitors in the region.

“Aeroflot is constantly expanding its international route network, continually providing new unique opportunities for passengers,” said Aeroflot Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, Andrey Chikhanchin.

“The addition of the modern and fuel-efficient long-haul А350-900 to the Aeroflot fleet allows the airline to further strengthen its competitive advantages, among which are high-quality service and superior value for money,” noted Chikhanchin.

Back in December, after a month of travel in which 92.1% of its flights took off on time, the Russian airline retained the title of the most punctual global airline in the world, beating out the 20 of the largest and most prominent competitors.

The Russian flag carrier received a five-star rating for punctuality by OAG, a flight analytics agency headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar