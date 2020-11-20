MIAMI – In the past few days, Aeroflot (SU) resumed flights to several countries. These include Cyprus, Greece, Hong Kong, and Iran, among others. The airline will also increase frequencies to routes already resumed, such as Dubai (DXB) and Malé (MLE).

The Russian airline had already restarted some international flights in August. These include the UK, Tanzania, Switzerland, and their most important post-Covid market, Turkey. Dubai followed soon, then CIS countries, Seoul and Budapest.

Aeroflot A350 in Rome. Photo source: Daniel Veronesi

New Flight Resumptions

Aeroflot will resume the following flights from Moscow Sheremetevo (SVO):

From November 22nd, the airline will fly to Larnaca (LCA) twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays. (Editorial note: The press release only mentioned one weekly flight.) Narrowbody aircraft will fly to Cyprus with flight number SU2072/3.

Starting today, SU flies to Nice (NCE) again weekly on Fridays with narrowbody aircraft.

From tomorrow, the airline will fly to Athens (ATH) again twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays with narrowbody aircraft.

Aeroflot resumed its Hong Kong (HKG) flights yesterday. Each Thursdays, a Boeing 777-300ER departs Moscow for HKG at 21:00. The aircraft will stay there until Saturday 02:55 and touches down in the Russian capital at 8:15.

Surprisingly, they also resumed flights to Iran on November 18th. On Sundays, the flight to Tehran (IKA) departs at 2:00 and arrives at 06:25. It flies back between 7:35 and 11:00. On Wednesdays, the flight departs from SVO at 22:05 and arrives at Iran’s capital at 02:40. The flight back departs at 03:50 to arrive in Russia at 07:05.

Aeroflot will also increase capacities to DXB and MLE starting today. Now the airline serves the UAE four times weekly while it serves the Maldives seven times a week.

Aeroflot Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Kochan Kleps (@dose.of.aviation)

Aeroflot Today

Aeroflot is recovering quickly from COVID-19, according to its Q3 operating results. The carrier has kept an extensive domestic network, now complemented by the new resumptions of international flights. SU also planned to raise 80 billion rubles through a secondary public offering.

The capital injection will help the airline’s plans to reorganize its fleet network and to upgrade its service quality. The airline took delivery of its first A350 before the crisis and will soon have its first A320neo.

Featured image: Aeroflot Boeing 777-300ER, VP-BGD approaching New York JFK Airport. Photo source: Miklós Budai – @aviationmike.hu

