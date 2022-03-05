DALLAS – From March 8, Aeroflot Airlines (SU) will suspend flights to all overseas destinations. The airline will continue to fly to Minsk, Belarus.

The cancellation also applies to international destinations from Rossiya Airlines (FV) and Aurora Airlines (HZ) for flights in the range SU5400-5799 and SU5950-6999. Passengers with round-trip tickets will not be allowed on international flights from March 6 if the return date is after next Tuesday.

The news comes with the announcement that all international flights have been suspended by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency. All airlines that have plans registered in foreign registries (all foreign-made aircraft) are to stop flying internationally as of tomorrow.

Featured image: Aeroflot VQ-BVO Boeing 737-800. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways