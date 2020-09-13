MIAMI – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s national flag carrier Aeroflot (SU) has resumed flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The flights will take place twice a week, on Friday and Saturday. The first flight took place on Friday at 2:30 Moscow time, according to news agency Wam, citing Russian news agency Tass.

COVID-19 PCR tests are compulsory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE). Testing will be performed on UAE citizens, residents, and visitors, regardless of the country from which they originate. Upon arrival from the UAE, Russian citizens will undergo another examination and submit the results to the official portal of state services.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, there came a halt of routine flights in March between Russia and other countries. Since then, Su had only flown repatriation flights until August 1 when it resumed flights to the UK, Tanzania, and Turkey. Russian-Swiss flights resumed on August 15. Earlier this week, the Russian airline also resumed flights to Cairo (Egypt) and the Maldives.

Flights Allowed on a Reciprocal Basis

Last week, the Russian Prime Minister signed a decree resuming international flights with Egypt, the UAE, and the Maldives. These flights will be performed on a reciprocal basis. Airlines will be able to operate two flights a week to Dubai and the Maldives and to Cairo three flights a week.

According to eturbonews.com, Russia decided to open these countries for international flights because they have a relatively low infection rate.

At the end of August, the Board of Directors at SU re-elected Evgeny Ditrich, Russian Minister of Transport, as Chairman. It also announced the status of its Board members. The confirmed appointments came after the Board held a meeting on August 26 with absentee voting.