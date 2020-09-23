MIAMI – Aeroflot (SU) announced yesterday it would restart international flights from Moscow to Bishkek (FRU), Minsk (MSQ), Nur-Sultan (NQZ), and Seoul (ICN). Following the announcement, the airline reopened more routes today.

The first flight to the Kyrgyz capital commenced today, flying once weekly on Wednesdays with return flights on Fridays. The airline will also operate flights to MSQ once weekly on Saturdays from September 26. Aeroflot used to have 40+ flights a week on this route.

Additionally, the Kazakh capital will get SU flights from September 27 on Sundays. To South Korea, the airline will fly once weekly from October 1. The latter flight will depart from Moscow on Thursdays and return on Fridays.

Another restarted flight is the one to Budapest. The first flight will be on September 26 and it will run twice weekly on a Sukhoi Superjet. This is especially strange considering the Hungarian Travel Restrictions and that Russia also closed its borders for Hungarians.

Aeroflot A350-900. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

Aeroflot Network

After halting many of its international flights, the carrier recently resumed flights to Dubai, Cairo and the Maldives. SU flew to Belgrade, Frankfurt, London, NYC, Paris and Prague. The carrier’s domestic network was barely changed, and as the Moscow Times reports, it now above pre-COVID-19 levels.

In addition, the airline is looking forward to a major change. It recently changed its board of directors following a desire to become a 5-star airline. The airline also wants to reassign its fleet: Pobeda would get a bigger market share with many short-haul planes. Rossiya would also take over SU aircraft.

Before the virus, SU served 150 destinations in 53 countries with 249 aircraft. In 2019, it carried 37 million passengers alone and 60 million including their subsidiaries. The airline’s network was the biggest in CIS countries but was significant in Europe and Asia too.

Aeroflot Superjet Photo: Dmitry Zherdin