Aeroflot Rated Most Punctual Global Airline In The World

MIAMI — After a month of travel in which 92.1% of its flights took off on time, the Russian airline Aeroflot retains the title of the most punctual global airline in the world, beating out the 20 of the largest and most prominent competitors.

The Russian flag carrier was given the honor for the second month in a row and received a five-star rating for punctuality by OAG, a flight analytics agency headquartered in the United Kingdom.

OAG, which releases a monthly On-Time Performance Report on the performance of the world’s top airlines, reported that Aeroflot improved its punctuality percentage by 2.3% from October.

The five-star rating is a highly coveted distinction that is offered to only 10% of airlines participating in OAG’s On-Time Performance Star Ratings program. Aeroflot was the only airline in Russia and the largest in Europe to receive such a rating.

Source: OAG

Overall, however, the world’s most punctual airline was Fuji Dream Airlines, which scored a 96.5% rating, followed by Garuda Indonesia, and Atlantic Airways.

But as far as global and large airlines are concerned, Aeroflot takes the number one spot, which according to OAG, considered the metrics of 28,392 flights, versus the 2,340 flights operated by the much smaller Fuji Dream Airlines.

Likely a relic of Soviet-era discipline, Aeroflot’s reliability has served well in supporting the airline’s brand both domestically and abroad, especially after the Flight 1492 crash landing earlier this year that left 41 passengers dead.

The Russian flag carrier also hopes to incorporate modern technologies, including biometric controls, into pre-flight processes in order to expedite such procedures and, hopefully, improve the airline’s efficiency as it seeks to continue its streak of punctuality.

The news comes just a week after the carrier stood out at the 2019 World Travel Awards in Muscat, Oman. At the award ceremony, Aeroflot won ‘World’s Leading Airline Brand’ for the third year in a row, making it the only recipient of the award since its inception. In addition, Aeroflot won the ‘World’s Leading Airline – Business Class’ for the second year in a row.