Airways Magazine

Aeroflot Launches Flights To Dubai, Ljubljana

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aeroflot Launches Flights To Dubai, Ljubljana LONDON – Aeroflot has this week announced plans to launch services to Dubai World Central (DWC) from Moscow-Sheremetyevo, and to Ljubljana. Both flights will operate throughout the airline’s winter schedule, from...
  • Delta Takes Delivery Of First Airbus A220 (+Photos) MIAMI — Delta Air Lines has taken delivery of its long-awaited Airbus A220-100, formerly known as Bombardier CSeries CS100. The Atlanta-based airline is the largest A220-100 customer, with a firm...
  

Aeroflot Launches Flights To Dubai, Ljubljana

Dmitry Zherdin

Aeroflot Launches Flights To Dubai, Ljubljana
October 27
10:41 2018
Print This Article

LONDON – Aeroflot has this week announced plans to launch services to Dubai World Central (DWC) from Moscow-Sheremetyevo, and to Ljubljana. Both flights will operate throughout the airline’s winter schedule, from October 28 to March 30, 2019.

Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot confirmed that his airline is now ranked as a leading global carrier as it continues to expand its international network.

Photo: Anna Zvereva

“We are pleased to offer travelers new international destinations as well as additional flights to popular tourist destinations, thus expanding travel options with Aeroflot for both business and leisure travelers,” he said.

Flights to DWC will commence on a daily basis using its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, offering 20 seats in Business in a 2-2 configuration followed by 138 seats in Economy in a 3-3 configuration.

Commenting on this new route was Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports who noted how Russia is one of the fastest growing destinations for Dubai.

“We are very pleased to welcome Aeroflot to the growing list of international airlines at Dubai World Central. As an airport that offers a fast, friendly and convenient customer experience, DWC is emerging as an airport of choice, particularly for point to point routes,” he said.

“Aeroflot’s addition will further boost that popularity by expanding the airport’s connectivity. Considering that Russia is among the fastest growing destination countries for Dubai, the launch of Aeroflot’s services to DWC couldn’t have been more timely.”

Ljubljana On Schedule

Services to Ljubljana will begin daily using the carrier’s Sukhoi SuperJet 100s, offering 12 seats in Business in a 2-2 configuration as well as 75 seats in Economy in a 2-3 configuration.

“We are happy to greet Aeroflot at Ljubljana Airport. Daily flights should generate up to 50,000 additional airport passengers per year,” said Zmago Skobir, MD of Fraport Slovenija.

Skobir then went on to emphasise the new relationship that Ljubljana now has with Aeroflot and Russia as a whole.

“Aeroflot is a trusted air carrier with a modern fleet that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the visibility of Slovenia in Russia and on the inflow of Russian tourists to Slovenia.”

“For Slovenian travellers, Aeroflot’s connection to Moscow is an excellent starting point for further travels over Russia, to former Soviet countries and to Asia as well.”

In-all, it seems that Aeroflot is carefully picking its next destinations to operate to in the Winter seasons and beyond.

It will be interesting to see which other routes the Russian carrier plans to operate to going into the Summer 2019.

Comments
154
Tags
AeroflotDubai World CentralLjubljana

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.