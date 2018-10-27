Aeroflot Launches Flights To Dubai, Ljubljana

LONDON – Aeroflot has this week announced plans to launch services to Dubai World Central (DWC) from Moscow-Sheremetyevo, and to Ljubljana. Both flights will operate throughout the airline’s winter schedule, from October 28 to March 30, 2019.

Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot confirmed that his airline is now ranked as a leading global carrier as it continues to expand its international network.

Photo: Anna Zvereva

“We are pleased to offer travelers new international destinations as well as additional flights to popular tourist destinations, thus expanding travel options with Aeroflot for both business and leisure travelers,” he said.

Flights to DWC will commence on a daily basis using its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, offering 20 seats in Business in a 2-2 configuration followed by 138 seats in Economy in a 3-3 configuration.

Commenting on this new route was Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports who noted how Russia is one of the fastest growing destinations for Dubai.

“We are very pleased to welcome Aeroflot to the growing list of international airlines at Dubai World Central. As an airport that offers a fast, friendly and convenient customer experience, DWC is emerging as an airport of choice, particularly for point to point routes,” he said.

“Aeroflot’s addition will further boost that popularity by expanding the airport’s connectivity. Considering that Russia is among the fastest growing destination countries for Dubai, the launch of Aeroflot’s services to DWC couldn’t have been more timely.”

Ljubljana On Schedule

Services to Ljubljana will begin daily using the carrier’s Sukhoi SuperJet 100s, offering 12 seats in Business in a 2-2 configuration as well as 75 seats in Economy in a 2-3 configuration.

“We are happy to greet Aeroflot at Ljubljana Airport. Daily flights should generate up to 50,000 additional airport passengers per year,” said Zmago Skobir, MD of Fraport Slovenija.

Skobir then went on to emphasise the new relationship that Ljubljana now has with Aeroflot and Russia as a whole.

“Aeroflot is a trusted air carrier with a modern fleet that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the visibility of Slovenia in Russia and on the inflow of Russian tourists to Slovenia.”

“For Slovenian travellers, Aeroflot’s connection to Moscow is an excellent starting point for further travels over Russia, to former Soviet countries and to Asia as well.”

In-all, it seems that Aeroflot is carefully picking its next destinations to operate to in the Winter seasons and beyond.

It will be interesting to see which other routes the Russian carrier plans to operate to going into the Summer 2019.