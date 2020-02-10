Aeroflot Scores Codeshare With JAL, Adds A350 Flight To London

MIAMI – Russian Carrier Aeroflot announced plans to launch a new codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines (JAL). It is the first time the two airlines will work in partnership to bring the two countries closer together after 50 years of direct flights between Japan and Russia.

The announcement comes just two days after Aeroflot announced plans to change their Tokyo flights from Narita (NRT) to Haneda (HND) starting March 29, 2020.

Ticket sales will start at the beginning of March 2020.

The agreement will see both airlines operate a daily flight service between Tokyo-Haneda Airport (HND) and Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO), as well as additional connecting flights to major cities and towns throughout Russia and Japan.

Japan Airlines said, “Aeroflot offers seamless connectivity through its home airport and major hub Moscow Sheremetyevo,” which will open up new avenues and destinations for not just leisure but also business travelers for both airlines.

Japan Airlines will add its carriers designator code “JL” on flights to 10 major Russian destinations such as Kazan, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, with Aeroflot placing its “SU” designator codes on 10 popular Japanese destinations such as Osaka, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

Confirmed Aeroflot and Japan Airlines Codeshare routes

Aeroflot notes that both carriers will continue to expand on this codeshare agreement later this year, with the airline operating new flights between Osaka and Moscow Sheremetyevo beginning in June 2020.

Aeroflot shows interest in A350 service to Heathrow

In addition to the announcement of the new codeshare agreement with JAL, Aeroflot announced that they have re-applied to have a service change to introduce its newest airplane, the A350-900.

The A350-900 completed its first flight last week and is due to be delivered in the coming weeks.

The carrier says it plans to use the A350-900 on the Sheremetyevo – Heathrow (LHR) route on June 1, 2020, with the aircraft operating under flight codes SU2582/2583, instead of the originally planned SU2578/2579, which the airline had planned to replace the A330-300 currently operating this route.

Aeroflot’s 2020/21 schedule for the A350-900 shows the aircraft operating SU2578/2579 from October 25, 2020, which will be the launch date of their winter schedule.

Given the carrier’s recent announcement to use the A350-900 on the expansion of routes to Singapore, it is likely that the airplane will also be used in two different region plans over the winter and summer schedules.