MIAMI – The Aeroflot Group, parent to Aeroflot Russian Airlines (SU), Aurora (HZ), Pobeda Airlines (DP), and Rossiya Airlines (FV), has reported its operating results for September and for Q3, 2020.

On that month, along with the first Airbus A320neo flight at SU, the airline carried 3.4 million passengers with a load factor of 83.5%.

Comparable to 2019 results, 3.1 million passengers were carried domestically and DP, in an increase of 17.8% over 2019 numbers, carried 1.1 million passengers.

Andrey Chickhanchin, PJSC Aeroflot Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, “We are pleased to see that Russians are ready to travel, and that, given the suspension of international flights, passengers continue to fly and choose to take their holidays in Russia.”

Chickhanchin added, “We have seen elevated demand not only for resort destinations along the Black Sea coast but also for nature and culture destinations including the northern Caucasus, Lake Baikal, Altai mountains, the Russian Far East, and cities in Northwest Russia (Kaliningrad, Murmansk, and St. Petersburg).”

Aeroflot 777-300 at JFK Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

A Solid Quarter for Aeroflot

In Q3, the group carried 10.1 million passengers with a load factor of 83% with 9.5 million passengers carried domestically, representing passenger numbers that are 7.3% lower year-on-year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DP in quarter 3 carried over 3.4 million passengers representing a year on year increase of 12%.

Andrey Chickhanchin again said “the operating results for September and Q3 2020 demonstrate Aeroflot Group’s resilience and the significant potential for a rebound in the Russian market”.

With SU forecasting fleet growth by 2028 and DP reporting increases in passenger numbers, the Aeroflot Group seems well-positioned to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.