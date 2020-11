LONDON – Aeroflot (SU) PJSC today announced the operating results for Aeroflot Group and Aeroflot (SU) for the 10 months up to October 2020.

For the period, Aeroflot Group carried 25.8 m passengers, 50.3% down year-on-year. SU carried 12.7 m passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 59.8%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 55.6% and 63.7% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decreased by 50.2% year-on-year for the Group and by 56.6% year-on-year for the Company. The passenger load factor decreased year-on-year to 73.8% for Aeroflot Group and decreased to 67.1% for SU.

Photo: Kochan Kleps

October 2020 Operating Highlights

According to the group, in October 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.7 m passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 47.1%. SU carried 1.1 m passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 65.8%.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 78.0%, representing a 4.7 percentage point decrease versus

the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at SU decreased by 9.7 percentage points year-on-year to 70.2%.

Photo: Anna Zvereva

Fleet Update

There were no changes in Aeroflot Group fleet in October 2020. As of 31 October 2020, Group and Company fleet had 357 and 244 aircraft, respectively.

Fleet Number of aircraft October 2020 10 months 2019 as of 31.10.2020 Aeroflot Group – -2 357 Aeroflot airline – -1 244

Featured image: Photo: Kochan Kleps

