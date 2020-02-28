Aeroflot Takes Delivery Of Its First Airbus A350

MIAMI– In a ceremony held today at the Toulouse-Blagnac Airport (TLS), France, Aeroflot (SU) finally took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, serial 383, the first of 22 of the type to be delivered to the carrier this year, making it the launch operator of the aircraft in Eastern Europe and CIS.

The aircraft, already certified by the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, is scheduled to fly to St. Petersburg as early as next week.

A350-900. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

The new aircraft will significantly improve the airline’s offering – from economy class to business class. More importantly, all passengers of SU’s new A350 will appreciate a significant increase in the comfort and safety of their journey.

These two improvements are particularly important for long-haul transit passengers – one of the key audiences of the airline, but also for mid-haul passengers.

Comfort and safety for passengers

In terms of comfort, the following superlative features set apart the A350 passenger experience:

The quietest twin-aisle cabin: Five decibels quieter than competing aircraft, and up to nine decibels quieter towards the front of the cabin. This means four times less noise.

Lower cabin altitude thanks to the composite fuselage: 6,000 feet vs 8,000 feet in an aluminum fuselage aircraft.

Largest overhead luggage bins on the market.

Highest ceiling (95 inches) in the industry and vertical sidewalls, increasing the feeling of space for passengers.

Latest air conditioning and cabin temperature management systems: Up to 8 temperature control zones for passengers in all classes, additional 4 zones for crew members More fresh air than 787 with entire air cabin renewed every 2 to 3 minutes.

Full LED ambient lighting: 16.7 million different colors for a large variety of customizable, dynamic lighting scenarios to simulate different times of day (e.g. mimicking natural sunrise and sunset) and reduce fatigue & jetlag after a long-haul flight.

A350-900 Economy Class. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

In terms of safety, SU passengers can rest assured that it is the top priority for the carrier; the airline continuously updates its fleet to ensure all aircraft are in top condition and comply with the highest standards – hence the A350.

The A350 is the first new aircraft type for Aeroflot in almost a decade. With its delivery, Aeroflot now has in its fleet a member of the world’s most modern and efficient aircraft family.

As of today, SU operates the youngest fleet in the world with the average age of aircraft being 4.2 years.

The China-A350-Europe connection

The launch of A350 has a particular significance for Aeroflot’s China and transit services, as China and the China-Europe transit markets are a key priority for Aeroflot.

The new Airbus A350 is scheduled to fly to Beijing and Shanghai and potentially new destinations in China planned for a launch later this year.

The aircraft will significantly boost Aeroflot’s offering making the journey more comfortable for millions of passengers flying to Russia or transiting from China to Europe and other parts of the world.

About the A350 XWB Family

The A350 XWB is the world’s most modern and efficient widebody family and the long-range leader. It is the only all-new design aircraft in the 300-410 seater category, offering the lowest cost per seat of any large widebody.

The A350 XWB offers by design unrivaled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments up to ultra-long-haul (9,700 nm).

The A350 XWB’s clean-sheet design includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort.

The A350 XWB’s “Airspace by Airbus” cabin is the quietest of any twin-aisle and offers passengers and crew the most modern in-flight products for the most comfortable flying experience

Orders and deliveries

935 orders from 50 customers.

349 A350s delivered to 33 operators. (incl.39 A350-1000)

In-service status

2,9 million+ flight hours – 445,000+ flight cycles

456 routes

120,000,000+ passengers

13.5h estimated daily utilization

Operational Reliability 99.4% reached in 2020 (3-month rolling)

A350-900’s Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

A350-900 features

Combining the very latest aerodynamics, new generation engines and use of lightweight materials, the A350 XWB brings a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions compared to the previous generation competitor aircraft.

State-of-the-art aerodynamics, inspired by nature, including unique morphing technology that continuously optimizes the wing profile to reduce drag and lower fuel burn.

Powered by new Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the world’s most efficient large aero-engine flying today: A350-900: 84,000 lbs take-off thrust.

A350-1000: 97,000 lbs take-off thrust.

Over 70% of the airframe is made from advanced materials, including: 53% composites. titanium (substitute for steel). modern aluminum alloys.



Community benefits

An eco-efficient, sustainable design for a quieter, cleaner aircraft reducing the environmental impact from gate to gate:

Quietest in its class with 40% noise footprint reduction vs previous generation aircraft: exterior noise level of the A350-900 is certified at 21 EPNdB (Effective Perceived Noise Decibel) below ICAO Chapter 4 requirements.

25% fewer CO2emissions per seat. Demonstrating Airbus’ commitment to minimizing its environmental impact while remaining at the cutting edge of air travel.

28% NOx (Nitrogen (di)Oxide) emissions below CAEP/6.

A350-900 Economy Class. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

Cabin features

The A350 XWB features a 221”-wide cabin (6” wider than 787) offering passengers absolute comfort in all classes, and flexibility for airlines to accommodate all types of configurations.

The A350-900 offers 300-350 seats in typical 3-class configuration

The A350-1000 offers 350-410 seats in typical 3-class configuration, with the same comfort and 40% more premium area.

In-Flight-Entertainment & Connectivity:

Latest (fourth) generation in-flight entertainment system for all passengers: high definition screens and video on demand.

Full connectivity (Internet, Email, GSM, WiFi) via personal devices for all passengers.

Wireless connection, broadband connectivity.

A350 XWB Technical Data

A350-900 A350-1000 Typical 3-class seating 300-350 – Max 440 350-410 – Max 440 Engine (Thrust) Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 Max.Take-Off Weight (MTOW) 280t 319t Range 8,100nm (15,000km) 8,700nm (16,100km) Length 66.80m (219′ 2″) 73.78m (242′ 1″) Wing span 64.75m (212‘5“) Fuselage width 5.96m (19‘ 7“) Height 17.05m (55′ 11″) 17.08m (56′ 0″) Max fuel capacity 141,000l 159,000l Usable cargo volume 172,40 m3 208,20 m3

Aeroflot’s 1st A350-900. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

Operational flexibility

A flexible, high-value Family comprising 2 complementary aircraft, the A350-900, and the A350-1000, with a high level of commonality (95% common part numbers) and Same Type Rating.

The A350-900 is a single and optimum platform, which offers unbeatable operational flexibility and efficiency, from short to ultra-long-range operations.

The A350-900 Ultra Long Range (ULR) is the latest variant of the A350 XWB Family. Capable of flying 9,700 nautical miles (18,000 kilometers) non-stop, the A350-900ULR offers the longest range of any commercial airliner in service today.

Aeroflot has 359 aircraft, adding today’s delivery. In 2019, the airline carried 60.7 million passengers to 300 unique destinations in 56 countries.

Aeroflot Flight Attendants at TLS ceremony. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

Article written by Helwing Villamizar in collaboration with Dirk Grothe