Aeroflot A350 Visits Rome Fiumicino Airport

LONDON – This week, Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) received a special airliner. Aeroflot (SU) operated a repatriation flight, from Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO), with its brand new Airbus A350-900 with registration VQ-BFY.

The plane landed at FCO at around 5:05 p.m. local time, taking off at around 7:37 p.m. local time for the return flight to SVO.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

Aeroflot’s Airbus A350-941 service history

The plane is four months old. The delivery date was February 29, 2020, when entered service with SU. The aircraft is configured with two Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines that provide a thrust of 370kN each.

The internal configuration is as follows: 316 seats, 28 seats in business class, 24 seats in premium economy class and 264 seats in economy class.

A350-900. Photo: Clément Alloing @CAlloing

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot Group is Russia’s largest airline group and ranks among the top 20 globally by passenger numbers. In 2019 the Group had 41.3% market share in Russia and carried more than 60.7m passengers, of whom 37.2m flew with SU, the Group’s flagship premium carrier.

As well as SU, Aeroflot Group includes Rossiya (FV), mid-market carrier, Aurora (HZ), regional carrier in the Russian Far East, and Pobeda (DP), a pioneering low-cost carrier.

This multi-brand offering means the Group can service all key market segments on both domestic and international routes. Aeroflot Group aims to sustain and grow its position as a leading global airline. PJSC Aeroflot is the parent company of the Group, which also includes a number of specialized service companies.

According to aviator.aero, in May 2020, the Group carried 305,600 passengers, down 93.9%, with RPKs down 94.2%, ASKs down 90.2%, and PLF down 31.6 points to 45.4%.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

340 regular destinations in 57 countries in 2019

Aeroflot Group is recognized internationally for its customer service. Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax, has been named Best Airline in Eastern Europe eight times at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, and also holds Five Star Global Airline status from APEX.

In 2019, SU received a five-star punctuality rating from OAG and was the world’s most on-time mainline airline according to the Cirium’s annual On-Time Performance (OTP) Review.

One of the Group’s strongest competitive advantages is its fleet. SU operates one of the youngest fleets of any global carrier operating more than 100 aircraft, with an average aircraft age of 5 years (7 years for all Aeroflot Group carriers). As of the end of 2019, the Group fleet comprised 359 planes, 245 of them operated by SU.

In 2019, the Group served more than 340 regular destinations in 57 countries. SU is a proud member of the SkyTeam Alliance, enabling it to offer passengers an expanded route network and the unique service of the global alliance.