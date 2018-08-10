AerCap Delivers First Airbus A350 XWB to Sichuan Airlines

MIAMI — AerCap has announced today the delivery of the first of three new Airbus A350-900 aircraft to Sichuan Airlines, consisting on a long-term operating lease from AerCap’s order book with Airbus.

Sichuan Airlines currently operates an all Airbus fleet of 135 aircraft, which includes 123 A320 Family aircraft and 12 A330 Family aircraft.

Ready to fly the Panda Routes with #SichuanAirlines first #A350 XWB! We're very proud to be delivering this latest generation, fuel efficient widebody aircraft to the airline's all-Airbus fleet. https://t.co/fQ2qlz7M9U pic.twitter.com/hM87M2T1jc — Airbus PRESS (@AirbusPRESS) August 8, 2018

AerCap’s President and Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Scruggs, established:

“We are very proud to deliver to our longest-standing Chinese customer of 23 years, Sichuan Airlines, their first Airbus A350 aircraft.” “We are particularly proud that the aircraft will be the first A350 AerCap delivers to mainland China.” “The Airbus A350 aircraft will form the main pillar of Sichuan Airlines’ growth plans into the next decade, enabling the airline to provide a level of service and to fly to markets that were not possible prior to today,” Scruggs concluded.

Sichuan Airlines’ Chairman, Li Haiying, shared that “the successful delivery of this Airbus A350-900 will further strengthen the relationship between the two companies, and open a new chapter of cooperation and innovative achievements.”

AerCap leased to Sichuan Airlines its first Airbus A320 back in 1995, which became the first aircraft of its type in China.

Then in 2010, the airline took delivery of their first Airbus A330, also leased from AerCap.

The Airbus A350-900 is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and features a two-class cabin layout that seats a total of 331 passengers, including 28 in business class, and 303 in economy.

Sichuan Airlines plans to commence operations with the widebody on its domestic flight network, following the addition of its international “Panda Routes”.

According to Airbus, the A350 XWB offers improved levels of efficiency and passenger comfort to the long-range market, thus satisfying Asia-Pacific carriers needs, which represent more than a third of total sales for the jet type.

Airbus, by the end of July 2018, recorded 890 firm orders for the A350 XWB from 46 different clients around the world, becoming one of its most successful widebody aircraft ever manufactured.