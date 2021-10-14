MIAMI – Aer Lingus UK (EG) will begin transatlantic operations for the first time next week with a direct flight from Manchester Airport (MAN) to Barbados.

Manchester-based Aer Lingus UK will compete with Virgin Atlantic (VS)on transatlantic routes, giving consumers filling the absence created at MAN when Thomas Cook went bankrupt, leaving numerous long-haul holiday routes unserviced.

Barbados will be the first route to debut on Wednesday, October 20, followed by New York and Orlando on December 1 and 11, respectively. Boston will be added in 2022.

Aer Lingus EI-DUO Airbus A330-200. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

About Air Lingus UK

Aer Lingus Limited is a British airline and wholly-owned subsidiary of Aer Lingus (EI). It is headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland and its operations are planned to be based at MAN’s Terminal 2.

Aer Lingus UK, established in 2020, applied in December of that year with the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) for a foreign air carrier permit, which was approved in March 2021. On 8 July 2021, Aer Lingus UK was granted its air operator’s certificate (AOC) by the UK CAA.

The airline currently has a fleet of two Airbus A330 aircraft (G-EIDY and G-EILA) that were previously registered as EI-EDY and EI-ELA at parent airline EI.

According to ukaviation.news, G-EILG and G-EIRH are two Airbus A321LRs that will be joining EG’s fleet soon.