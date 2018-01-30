Aer Lingus to Launch Philadelphia and Seattle Routes

MIAMI — Aer Lingus announced two new flights from its hub in Dublin. The first service is scheduled on March 25 to Philadelphia, and the second one to Seattle, starting on May 18. These will be Ireland’s first direct operations between the cities.

Both routes will be operated by an Airbus A330 aircraft family, which can accommodate up to 335 passengers in a two-class layout or carry 70 tonnes of cargo.

There will be four direct flights a week to and from Philadelphia and Seattle; also, connections via Dublin to Philadelphia/Seattle from a range of the UK and European destinations will be available.

According to Ireland’s flag carrier, these routes were added to expand its transatlantic network. Prior to the new additions, the airline only had U.S. destinations such as Miami, Orlando, Newark, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., Hartford, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Toronto, Canada.

Additionally, the airline invited its passengers and potential customers through promotional videos for both Seattle and Philadelphia, featuring its landmarks, restaurants, and activities.

As of September 2017, the Aer Lingus fleet consists of 49 Airbus A300 family aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320-200, 3 Airbus A321-200, 4 Airbus A330-200, and 8 Airbus A330-300.

The carrier is expecting 2 additional Airbus A330-200 for this year, 8 Airbus A321LR to be delivered between 2019 and 2020, and 9 Airbus A350-900 due 2020.

Currently, Aer Lingus operates scheduled and limited charter flights to and from a total of 92 airports, across 24 countries.

Also, it serves further 100 destinations around the world through codeshare and interline agreements with Air Canada, British Airways, Etihad Airways, Flybe, JetBlue and United Airlines.