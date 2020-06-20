Airways Magazine

Aer Lingus To Cut Jobs

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • WestJet to Double Flights in July MIAMI – Canadian airline WestJet (WS) announced last week it would resume service to 45 Canadian, 5 American, and 1 Mexican destination starting on July 5. This addition approximately doubles...
  • 38 Puppies Perish during Ukraine-Canada Flight MIAMI – After a routine Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight landed in Toronto last Saturday, ramp agents were appalled to find approximately 500 French Bulldogs on board, many dehydrated and...
  

Aer Lingus To Cut Jobs

Aer Lingus To Cut Jobs
June 20
11:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Irish carrier Aer Lingus (EI) has confirmed this week that will cut 500 jobs from its 4,500 strong workforce.

This announcement comes following a previous statement regarding a 70% pay cut for all employees until August due to the collapse of possible deals with the unions.

The carrier has informed the Irish government of these changes, which is the first formal stage of what will be the consultation process.

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty was notified about this.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Cuts amid a 14-day quarantine

“Aer Lingus is now commencing the required consultation process with employee representative organizations,” she said in a statement.

The airline has had to resort to this due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic resulting in only five percent of its total operations running as usual.

It is also understood that the cuts are also due to the Irish government’s 14-day quarantine plans of which it advised against non-essential travel, thus worsening the situation for the airline.

Photo: Dirk Grothe

Blaming the government and the airline

Aer Lingus, much like Ryanair (FR) are on common consensual grounds criticizing the Irish government for not taking the same steps as other countries within the European Union.

Other states have been able to slowly but surely resume operations, such as France and Spain.

The 500 job cuts are split up into 120 support area jobs, 100 ground crew, 50 maintenance staff with the other 230 jobs coming from pilots and cabin crew collectively.

One of the unions, Siptu has accused the carrier of “pouring petrol on the fire of an already difficult industrial relations environment” due to those original plans of cutting pay rates until August.

Author: BriYYZ

Accusations from Unions

The divisional organiser of the union Karan O’Loughlin stated that it would be impossible to conduct talks with the unions while some members are on temporary lay-off as well as having their pay cut by 70%.

On top of this, the airline had previously stated it would drop plans to cut pay to 30% of normal pay levels for staff as well as cancel the lay-offs at Shannon Airport but then later dropped those plans and pressed ahead anyway.

The unions have accused EI of treating workers differently after it was discovered that members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association were being allowed the time to take part in the deal.

Sustainability in hard times

Siptu also said that it would seek to keep as many jobs flowing within the carrier as possible.

However, in the wake of governments such as the Irish not taking the correct steps to restoring air travel to the best situation it can be in, it could be suggested that these lay-offs will be needed in order to remain sustainable in these times.

It ultimately would be down to the Irish government to not only save these jobs but also reverse its decision on such quarantining as it is too little and too late.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Aer LingusFeatured
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the European & Social Media Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0