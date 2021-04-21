MIAMI – With a new route to Newquay, AER Lingus (EI) will increase its flight frequency from George Best Belfast City Airport (BHD), which is a single-runway airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The EI regional operation, which is run by Stobart Air (RE), has acquired the seventh former Flybe (BE) service to Cornwall. The flights, which will launch on June 28, will complement the six routes that Aer Lingus/Stobart introduced last summer as part of the new Aer Lingus/Stobart regional hub at BHD.

Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, and Exeter are currently handled by five 72-seater ATR72-600 planes. From BHD, EI and British Airways (BA) provide a shared connection to London Heathrow (LHR).

The Newquay route will run three days a week for the start. From August 30, RE and EI will also begin a new Dublin to Exeter service. RE boss Andy Jolly, who announced the new routes on Wednesday, urged the Irish government to incorporate vaccine passports, which would enable people who have obtained the full Covid-19 vaccine to travel freely within the Common Travel Area.

Stobart Air EI-FSK ATR 72-600. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Stobart Air

Jolly also called on Dublin to appoint a task force to discuss and strategize the long-term future of aviation with key industry stakeholders.

“In line with the vaccine rollout plan, Stobart Air calls on the Irish Government to collaborate with all industry stakeholders to restore aviation trust and promote the continuation of secure air travel,” said the managing director. “This includes developing an urgent process of vaccine passports that will allow people with their entire course of vaccine to travel within the Common Travel Area without any limitations.”, he added.

“We are pleased to include Dublin-Exeter and Belfast-Newquay Cornwall in our route network in anticipation of a successful Covid-19 vaccine roll out which will enable air travel to continue securely later this year. These new links will provide direct, convenient, and economical flights between Dublin and Belfast to both leisure and business travelers, along with England’s lively, historical and stunning south west coast,” he said.

“Through our regional ties, we are committed to offering our passengers frequent, convenient, and affordable services. These new routes will be welcome to our employees and customers.”