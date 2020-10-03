MIAMI – Aer Lingus (EI) has announced this week that booking for summer 2021 has started. With a variety of European and North American destinations, EI is offering highly flexible tickets.

At the end of August, EI was considering moving its Atlantic routes to the UK following Irish travel restrictions. A week before, it emerged that Manchester (MAN) and Edinburgh (EDI) could provide the flights for the US. However, today’s announcement keeps some transatlantic flights out of Ireland in 2021.

Summer Destinations and Fleet

Aer Lingus will offer flights across the US and Canada, with Dave Shepherd, Chief Commercial Officer, stating that there will be 12 direct flight offerings from Europe. These destinations will include Toronto and a selection of major airports across the USA.

For these transatlantic flights, EI usually uses the A330-200 and -300 aircraft. For flights within Europe, EI’s A320 and A321 aircraft are used. Since August 2019, EI has had A321neo LR aircraft, which have been purposed to serve both European and transatlantic routes.

Some examples of flight offerings are the route from Dublin (DUB) to Boston (BOS), which is served on the same day by both a A330-300 and A321neo LR in July 2021. This aircraft selection is also used for other east coast locations from Europe. West Coast offerings appear to be using the A330-300 aircraft.

Further Measures

Beyond making tickets more flexible and travel easier in these chaotic times, EI has also increased other Covid prevention measures. They state new measures have been added according to EASA and the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control guidance.

All passengers and crew are required to wear masks at all points of the travel. Social distancing is in place both at the airport and on board, and cleaning has been increased for aircraft.