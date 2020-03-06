Airways Magazine

Aer Lingus Would Offer Unpaid Leaves, Part-time Work

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Aer Lingus Would Offer Unpaid Leaves, Part-time Work

Aer Lingus Would Offer Unpaid Leaves, Part-time Work
March 06
14:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Aer Lingus (EI) may offer staff unpaid leave in the next days, according to Willie Walsh, CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), owner of the Irish carrier.

As a way to reduce the impact of 10 flight cancelations to Milan, Italy and low passenger traffic of last weeks, EI is considering options to combat the economic slowdown, such as giving staff time off and not leasing renovations of some aircraft.

EI’s recent actions to fit in a changing market

Walsh, also the owner of British Airways (BA), Iberia (IB) and Vueling (VY), said through IAG that there is a “pent-up demand” for staff part-time work across the carrier group.

Days ago, Ireland’s national carrier launched new uniforms as part of a new marketing campaign to refresh its image to expand as a major Europe’s competitor.

“Aer Lingus is currently looking for expressions of interest from Staff for part-time working or unpaid leave for the period 16th March until 30th June”, said Michael Kelly, Irish independent supplier of Aviation/Transport/Travel images in a tweet.

Following the suspension from March to April to the Italian northern region because low passengers demand, EI said it continued to fly to all destinations on its network as no one has been issued travel restrictions in accordance with authorities’ guidelines.

International Airlines Group’s Forecast

As a Europe and US service carrier, EI still does not have operations in Asia affected by any precautionary measures, but due to the COVID-19 other airlines of IAG do.

“In the first place, this is impacting long-haul in Asia, so that has implications for British Airways and for Iberia,” said Walsh as a prediction of the coronavirus’ impact on the commercial aviation industry. He forecasts more global and European carrier collapses over this year, too.

Nevertheless, in a less alarming tone, IAG’s CEO also added that the association expects that the situation will stabilize in a matter of weeks.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Aer Lingus
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0