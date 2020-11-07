Miami – Aer Lingus (EI) is reportedly in discussions with British government officials about a potential direct route between the UK and the US.

According to Independent.ie, in an email between IAG and the chief air services negotiator for the UK Department of Transport Mark Bosly, Bosly is said to have described a “very interesting meeting” regarding “Aer Lingus UK.”

The meeting follows a 2018 memorandum of understanding between authorities in the UK and the US allowing for airlines with majority ownership within the EU to fly between the countries.

Given the talks and an understanding the US would not refuse EI permission to fly into the country from the UK, EI may have an upcoming transatlantic pathway directly from the UK.

Aer Lingus Airbus A321-251N Photo: Dirk Grothe

A Market Gap

The new route could potentially be flown out of Manchester (MAN), which already has a substantial number of services to the US but still leaves many cities including Miami (MIA), Dallas (DFW), Portland (PDX), Chicago (ORD), and Charlotte (CLT).

With underserved routes and the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting rival airlines in MAN including Virgin Atlantic (VS) hard, EI may be close to attaining a stronger foothold on the transatlantic market.

Featured image: Aer Lingus Airbus A330-200. Photo: Aer Lingus

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.