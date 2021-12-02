MIAMI – Aer Lingus (EI) celebrated the debut of its first direct route, EI45, from Manchester (MAN) to New York’s JFK, on December 1, 2021.

Flights to New York depart MAN every day at 12:35 am and arrive at JFK at 16:15 am, all local times. The route is part of the expansion of the airline’s transatlantic services from the UK and marks the first direct flight between the UK and the US.

The Irish flag airline is also getting ready for the December 11, 2021 launch of service from MAN to Orlando, Florida (MCO).

Visitors to Florida’s ‘Sunshine State’ can choose from four weekly flights from MAN to MCO, departing every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 11:00 am local.

Photo: Aer Lingus

Flying on the A321LR

Passengers traveling with EI to JFK from December 3, 2021, will fly on the new Airbus A321LR single-aisle aircraft. The new cutting-edge jets offer a 15% reduction in fuel consumption compared to an A321ceo and a 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

The type offers a Business Class cabin with 16 fully lie-flat seats, dining, and complimentary wi-fi, as well as an Economy Class cabin with a complimentary meal, snack, and soft drink in flight, as well as IFE.